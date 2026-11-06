Nephcure To Host Premier 'Countdown To A Cure' Gala To Raise $1M For Rare Kidney Disease Research & Patient Support

Nephcure 22nd Annual Event 2026

Nephcure

NephCure will host its annual Countdown to a Cure gala on Nov. 12, 2026, aiming to raise $1M for rare kidney disease research and patient support programs.

- Michael Levine, Board President of NephCurePHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NephCure, the leading non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by rare kidney diseases, will host its premier annual fundraising gala, Countdown to a Cure, on November 12th, 2026. Bringing together more than 400 dedicated supporters, including patients, families, clinicians, advocates, and generous partners, the event aims to raise $1 million to accelerate research, expand patient support programs, and ensure life-changing treatments reach those who need them most.For more than 26 years, NephCure has worked tirelessly alongside patients and families toward better treatments and improved outcomes. This year's gala marks a momentous milestone in the organization's history, celebrating the first-ever FDA-approved treatment option specifically for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), alongside many breakthroughs seen throughout its history.“For over two and a half decades, our community has fought relentlessly for options and hope,” said Michael Levine, board president of NephCure.“This year, for the first time, we have an FDA-approved treatment specifically for FSGS. We want this event to be the moment where we truly recognize how monumental breakthroughs like these are for our patients, while doubling down on our commitment to fund the next generation of cures.”The evening will highlight key leaders and advocates whose dedication continues to transform the rare kidney disease landscape. This year's distinguished honorees include:-Alvin Levine Award Honoree: Mercedes Colwin, Partner, GRSM-Medical Honoree: Elaine Kamil, MD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center-Fund A Cure Family: The Garcia FamilyGuests attending Countdown to a Cure will experience an unforgettable evening of inspiration, storytelling, and impact, reinforcing NephCure's vision of a world without rare kidney disease.To learn more about Countdown to a Cure, purchase tickets, or support NephCure's mission, please visit get-involved/events/countdown-to-a-cure/.About NephCure:NephCure's mission is to ensure that all individuals with rare, protein-spilling kidney disease have equitable access to the care and treatments that offer them the best kidney health outcome possible. Founded in 2000 by a group of committed patient parents, NephCure has invested more than $40 million in kidney disease research and helped create a landscape where there are now new treatments and more than 60 interventional drug trials for rare kidney diseases. NephCure is a U.S. tax exempt 501(c)(3) public charity.

Stephanie Novacek

NephCure

+1 866-637-4287

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NephCure to Host Premier 'Countdown to a Cure' Gala to Raise $1M for Rare Kidney Disease Research & Patient Support News Provided By LCS November 06, 2026, 20:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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