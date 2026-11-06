Atlanta Dog Trainer Announces $200 OFF Holiday Board & Train Offer

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Seasonal offer combines overnight care and individualized training for families planning holiday travel and gatherings.

- Shelby Waxer, owner of Atlanta Dog Trainer

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta Dog Trainer is offering Metro Atlanta families $200 off its Board & Train program for the 2026 holiday season. The announcement gives dog owners planning seasonal travel or hosting guests an option to combine overnight care with professional training.

“Holiday travel and gatherings can change a family's routine. Our Board & Train program combines overnight care with personalized training, then helps owners carry those lessons into everyday life at home,” said Shelby Waxer, owner of Atlanta Dog Trainer.

Atlanta Dog Trainer's Board & Train program requires a two-week minimum stay. Dogs receive two to three individual training sessions per day, six days a week. Lessons use positive reinforcement and are adapted to each dog's needs and motivations.

Training covers practical skills such as polite greetings, loose-leash walking, waiting at doors, and remaining on a designated bed or“place.” These exercises relate to situations families may encounter during holiday visits, including arriving guests, open doorways, and distractions around the home.

The program also includes a pre-enrollment temperament assessment, overnight care, and an hour-long private lesson when the dog returns home. That final session teaches owners how to continue practicing the commands and routines introduced during the stay. Continued practice helps connect the training experience with daily family life.

The facility is located at 12900 Freemanville Road in Alpharetta and serves Milton, Alpharetta, and the Greater Atlanta area. Families can contact the training team to discuss program suitability, holiday scheduling, and the details of the $200 offer.

Program information is available at our Board and Train page. The training team can be reached at (404) 304-2250 for questions about enrollment and the holiday promotion.

About Atlanta Dog Trainer

Atlanta Dog Trainer provides dog training, boarding, and daycare services for families throughout Greater Atlanta. Its services include puppy classes, obedience instruction, private and in-home training, behavior modification, agility, and Board & Train. The company focuses on communication and consistency to support the relationship between dogs and their owners. More information is available at atlantadogtrainer.

Shelby Waxer

Atlanta Dog Trainer, LLC

+1 404-304-2250

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Atlanta Dog Trainer Announces $200 OFF Holiday Board & Train Offer News Provided By Hughes Media November 06, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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