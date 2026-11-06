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Identity And Biometric Authentication Technologies Provider BIO-Key Hosts Q3 Investor Call Friday, November 13 At 10Am ET


Date: 2026-11-06 03:46:24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc.

Call/Webcast Details
Date / Time: Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int'l
Live Webcast / Replay: Webcast & Replay Link
Audio Replay: 1-855-669-9658 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int'l; code 4928583

About BIO-key International, Inc. (

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Engage with BIO-key
Facebook – Corporate:
LinkedIn – Corporate:
X – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl
X – Investors: @BIO_keyIR
StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

Investor Contacts
 William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
...
212-924-9800


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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