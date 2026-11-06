Identity And Biometric Authentication Technologies Provider BIO-Key Hosts Q3 Investor Call Friday, November 13 At 10Am ET
| Call/Webcast Details
|Date / Time:
|Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. ET
|Call Dial In #:
|1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int'l
|Live Webcast / Replay:
|Webcast & Replay Link
|Audio Replay:
|1-855-669-9658 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int'l; code 4928583
About BIO-key International, Inc. (
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.
| Engage with BIO-key
|Facebook – Corporate:
|LinkedIn – Corporate:
|X – Corporate:
|@BIOkeyIntl
|X – Investors:
|@BIO_keyIR
|StockTwits:
|BIO_keyIR
Investor Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
...
212-924-9800
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