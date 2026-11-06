ESS Security Confirm Strong Demand For Their Building Intercom Installation Services

ESS Security

In an exclusive interview with Eleven Media, Sydney based ESS Security confirm strong & growing demand for their building intercom installation services.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Since 1979, ESS Security has been protecting homes, businesses, and communities across Sydney's Eastern Suburbs of Sydney.

Craig Kennerson of ESS Security said this when interviewed by Eleven Media,“Building owners and strata managers across Sydney have become more aware of building security of late, in light of media publicity of rising burglary rates. They have been enhancing their property's security around building access with modern intercom solutions, providing convenience and peace of mind to their tenants. This is a contributing factor to the growing demand for our expertise in this area.”

ESS Security offer the latest technology in an array of home and building security solutions ranging from CCTV surveillance and alarm installations, high tech access control systems, through to high security key systems and traditional locksmith services.

“With rising crime rates in a tough economy we find ourselves in, choosing the right security partner matters and appropriate security systems to protect your property is more important than ever. With decades of experience, industry recognition, and support, ESS Security is seeing growing demand for our services from the community we have been servicing since 1979.” said Craig

To learn more about ESS Security visit their website here:

About ESS Security

For more than 45 years, ESS Security has been protecting homes, businesses, and communities across Sydney's Eastern Suburbs of Sydney.

Family-owned and operated since 1979, they specialise in both mechanical and electronic security solutions, bridging the gap between traditional locksmithing and the latest in security technology.

Craig Kennerson

ESS Security

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ESS Security Confirm Strong Demand For Their Building Intercom Installation Services News Provided By Jetz Digital Pty Ltd November 06, 2026, 20:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Technology



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