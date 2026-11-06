New Frontier Recovery Center Opens Detox And Residential Addiction Treatment Facility In Huntley, Montana

New Frontier Recovery Center, 591 Squaw Creek Rd, Huntley, MT

State-licensed medical detox and residential care on 30 private acres near Billings gives adults a place to get addiction treatment close to home.

- New Frontier Recovery Center clinical teamHUNTLEY, MT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Frontier Recovery Center, a private addiction treatment center on a 30-acre property in Huntley, about 20 minutes east of Billings, is now open and accepting admissions. The center provides medical detox and residential treatment for adults 18 to 65 with alcohol and drug addiction, including people who also have co-occurring mental health conditions. Its admissions line, (406) 606-6878, is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.Both levels of care are licensed by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Medical detox is licensed as ASAM Level 3.7 WM withdrawal management (License No. 13466), and residential treatment is licensed as ASAM Level 3.5 Clinically Managed High-Intensity Residential Treatment (License No. 000000314) for eight beds. The center is also accredited by The Joint Commission.New Frontier was started by people with ties to the area who saw that Billings and the communities around it were underserved, and wanted more people here to get help faster."Nobody in Montana should have to leave the state to get good care for addiction," said the New Frontier Recovery Center clinical team. "We built this program so people around Billings can get evidence-based treatment close to their families, in a place that's private and quiet enough to actually focus on getting well."Care at New Frontier is individualized and evidence-based. In medical detox, clients are monitored by the medical team and receive medication-assisted treatment to aid a comfortable withdrawal. Detox stays typically last 5 to 10 days, and clients can then move straight into residential treatment on the same property. Every client is assessed at intake using ASAM criteria and the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS).In residential treatment, clients follow a structured daily schedule of individual, group and family therapy. Approaches include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), motivational interviewing and trauma therapy using internal family systems (IFS). Medication management and psychiatric care are provided on site.The program treats addiction to alcohol, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other opioids, cocaine, benzodiazepines and prescription drugs. Residential stays typically run 21 to 35 days. Discharge planning starts on day one, with case management helping each client line up the right next level of care. Families can take part through family therapy and a family program held by video.The setting is a big part of the experience. The property sits well off the road on 30 remote, private acres, with open views, catered meals and none of the noise of town."Out here you can see the stars at night and you don't hear traffic," said the clinical team. "That kind of quiet matters. It gives people the space to unplug from everything that's been pulling at them and do the work of recovery."New Frontier accepts private pay and works with many commercial insurance plans, including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana and Aetna. The admissions team can verify insurance benefits over the phone. While the program's first focus is serving the Billings area and the rest of Montana, it also welcomes adults from out of state. Billings Logan International Airport is about 20 minutes away.People looking for help for themselves or a loved one can call (406) 606-6878 any time, day or night, or visit newfrontierrecoverycenter.About New Frontier Recovery CenterNew Frontier Recovery Center is a private addiction treatment center located at 591 Squaw Creek Rd, Huntley, MT 59037, near Billings. It provides medical detox (ASAM Level 3.7 WM, License No. 13466) and residential treatment (ASAM Level 3.5, License No. 000000314, eight beds) for adults 18 to 65 with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Both are licensed by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, and the center is accredited by The Joint Commission. Care includes CBT, DBT, motivational interviewing, trauma therapy, medication management, medication-assisted treatment, and individual, group and family therapy. Admissions are available 24 hours a day at (406) 606-6878. Learn more at newfrontierrecoverycenter.

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New Frontier Recovery Center Opens Detox and Residential Addiction Treatment Facility in Huntley, Montana News Provided By Brand North November 06, 2026, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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