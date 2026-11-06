Americans Split On Whether Democrats Should Work With Trump Few Expect Smooth Cooperation

Americans divided on how Democrats should engage with Trump

Optimism and pessimism post midterms

Feelings of being better or worse off over the past two years

17% are optimistic that Democrats and Republicans can work together over the next two years, while 55% are pessimistic

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Angus Reid Global Poll: Americans Split on Whether Democrats Should Work With Trump, and Few Expect CooperationJust 17% are optimistic that Democrats and Republicans can work together over the next two years, while 55% are pessimisticNovember 6, 2026 – As Democrats prepare to take control of both the House and the Senate in January, Americans are divided on how the new majority should engage with President Trump, and few expect the two parties to find common ground.New data from Angus Reid Global finds that 45% of Americans say Democrats in Congress should work with President Trump to get things done, even if it means compromising on some of their priorities. On the other side, 40% say Democrats should stick to their agenda and counter the president in certain cases, even if it means getting less done. Another 15% are not sure.Most Republicans (84%) want Democrats to work with the president, while most Democrats (72%) want them to stick to their agenda. Those who lean toward neither party are split (38% work with, 32% stick to their agenda), and more than one-quarter of them (30%) are not sure. Men (52%) are more likely than women (39%) to favor working with the president, and women are more likely to be unsure (20% versus 10%). Support for working with the president is also higher among those 55 and older (52%) than among those aged 18 to 34 (39%).Expectations of cooperation are low. Just 17% are optimistic about the ability of Democrats and Republicans to work together over the next two years, while more than half (55%) are pessimistic. Pessimism about the parties working together crosses party lines, including 70% of Republicans and 45% of Democrats.“Americans are divided on how Democrats should handle the president, but they agree on one thing: few expect the two parties to find common ground over the next two years,” said Natalie Lacey, executive vice president at Angus Reid Global.On other measures, Americans are more optimistic than pessimistic about the direction of the country (48% versus 31%), their local community (42% versus 23%) and the future of American democracy (42% versus 34%). Views on their own financial situation are more evenly split (36% optimistic, 30% pessimistic), and more are pessimistic than optimistic about the outcome of the war with Iran (35% versus 24%). Optimism differs sharply by party. Democrats are far more optimistic than Republicans about the direction of the country (81% versus 20%) and the future of American democracy (71% versus 20%).Asked how different groups have fared financially over the past two years, half of Americans (50%) say people like them have become worse off, including one-in-five (21%) who say much worse off. Just 18% say people like them are better off. The picture is reversed for those at the top. Two-thirds (67%) say the wealthiest Americans have become better off, and majorities say the same of large corporations (58%) and people with political power and connections (56%). Half (52%) say Donald Trump has become better off.Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say people like them are worse off (62% versus 37%), but majorities of both say the wealthiest Americans are better off (74% of Democrats and 63% of Republicans). Those with household incomes under $50,000 are more likely than those with incomes of $100,000 or more to say they are worse off (55% versus 39%).MethodologyAngus Reid Global conducted an online survey Nov. 4-6, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,532 American adults aged 18 and older who are members of the Angus Reid Forum US panel. The data were weighted by age, gender, region, education, ethnicity and 2024 presidential vote. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Totals may not add to 100 because of rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by Angus Reid Global.Detailed results by age, gender, region, household income and party affiliation are AVAILABLE HERE.About Angus Reid GlobalAngus Reid Global combines decades of public opinion expertise with a high-quality proprietary audience panel and a modern research platform that engages respondents as real people. The result is actionable insights. Learn more at .

Natalie Lacey

Angus Reid Global

+1 4432219381

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Americans Split on Whether Democrats Should Work with Trump; Few Expect Smooth Cooperation News Provided By Angus Reid Global November 06, 2026, 20:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.