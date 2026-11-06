Eknath Shinde Visits Sharad Pawar At Hospital Veteran Leader Recovers

Eknath Shinde Visits Sharad Pawar at Hospital

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital here to inquire about his health, stating that the veteran leader is recovering well and all his medical parameters are normal. Speaking to reporters after the visit, Shinde said that Pawar might be discharged soon and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting aside political differences to check on the NCP-SP supremo's health.

"I came to check on his well-being, and we discussed his health. It was a very good conversation, and he is doing perfectly fine now. The doctors have confirmed that all his health parameters are completely normal; there is nothing to worry about. He might even be discharged tomorrow," Shinde said.

Focus on Public Issues During Recovery

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that despite being hospitalised, Pawar remained focused on issues concerning the public and the farming community. "Despite being in the hospital, he took the time to discuss the plight of farmers and those affected by drought. We talked about the water issues in the villages of Satara and Mahabaleshwar, the current situation of the farmers, and the overall state of affairs in Maharashtra. It is truly significant that, even while in the hospital, he chose to focus on the concerns and challenges faced by our farmers," Shinde said, adding that their relationship "goes beyond just politics" and that his visit was purely non-political.

PM Modi's Concern and Medical Update

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with Sharad Pawar inquiring about his health, Shinde highlighted the Prime Minister's magnanimity. "The Prime Minister also advised him to take some rest. In times like these, the Prime Minister sets aside political differences; he chooses to stand with people, which speaks to his magnanimity. That is why the Prime Minister has also urged Sharad Pawar ji to take some rest until he has fully recovered, because his guidance is invaluable to everyone," Shinde said.

Shinde further mentioned that he, too, advised Pawar not to rush his recovery. "I, too, have advised him not to be in any rush to get discharged; he should take some time to rest, and then resume his work once he is fully recovered," he added.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar is on the road to recovery and responding well to medical care, Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital said. Providing an official update on the veteran politician's condition, Dr Samdani confirmed that the senior leader's health is steadily improving. "Sharad Pawar is better, recovering, recuperating in health and responding to the treatment being given at the hospital...", he said.

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