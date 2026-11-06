Custom Radar Speed Signs Gain Attention In Overseas Projects Through Compliance And Design Flexibility

MENAFN - GetNews)Custom Radar Speed Sign s are not a simple off-the-shelf purchase. Every unit needs to align with local road standards, installation scenarios, display requirements and power supply conditions. Different countries enforce distinct requirements for sign dimensions, font styles, color codes, retroreflective sheeting grades and speed limit layout. Many overseas project clients do not have a complete specification package at the initial stage and are unsure which size, material or configuration to select.

As an experienced Traffic Signal manufacturer, JKTRAFFICLIGHT's professional sales team will dig into your site conditions and guide you through product selection. We deliver compliant, project-tailored custom radar speed sign solutions for your road safety projects.

1. Product Selection: Match Configuration Based on Application Scenarios

We do not push fixed models blindly. Our configuration recommendation always starts with the actual installation environment. It is common for buyers to be unsure about required dimensions, materials or retroreflective sheeting grades at the beginning. No drawings or technical parameters are needed to start the discussion.

We evaluate key factors including road type (residential streets, arterial roads, expressways, work zones), mounting solution (permanent pole mount, portable trailer mount, off-grid solar system), local climate and regional compliance rules. We help clarify your requirements and recommend the most suitable radar speed sign setup instead of sending a generic quotation directly.

2. Sizing: Local Compliance as the Baseline, Application Defines Final Specs

There is no universal standard size for radar feedback signs. Common imperial sizes for the US market include 24′′×18′′, 24′′×30′′, 30′′×36′′ and 48′′×36′′. Popular metric sizes for European and global export projects cover 700×500 mm, 1100×700 mm. Standard LED digit heights are 12′′ and 18′′. Higher travel speeds demand larger digit heights and longer visual recognition distances.

The final size of your radar speed display sign is determined by posted speed limit, viewing distance and local traffic regulations. Custom non-standard sizes are available. All dimensions are subject to local codes and approved production drawings.

3. Materials & Hardware Configuration for Long Service Life

The sign face is normally constructed from aluminum plate. The cabinet can be built with reliable waterproof protection for outdoor deployment. We recommend engineer-grade or premium high-intensity retroreflective sheeting for stable performance.

Our standard radar sensor is K-band 24.15GHz, with a detection range up to approximately 100 meters. Power options include grid AC power supply and solar power systems. For off-grid remote locations, we properly size the solar panel and battery bank to match your daily operation needs.

4. Text & Graphic Customization: Drawing Approval Prior to Production

Customization covers language version, font selection, digit height, text layout and graphic arrangement. US speed limit signs generally adopt white background with black characters following MUTCD font and dimension rules. Layout and styling for other regions will follow local conventions.

We follow a strict workflow: create design drafts → obtain client written confirmation → start mass production. This process prevents costly rework caused by text errors, translation mistakes or layout mismatches on radar speed feedback signs.

5. JKTRAFFICLIGHT Custom Production Workflow

Requirement Collection & Product Recommendation After receiving your inquiry, share your basic project details. Our team proposes matching configurations and provides an initial quotation for your radar speed sign.Drawing Review & Confirmation We supply dimension drawings and layout mockups. Production starts only after your formal approval.Production Progress Updates Photos and short video clips of key manufacturing stages can be provided upon request.Full Testing & Export Packaging Complete functional testing on radar module, LED screen, power system and enclosure sealing. Every radar speed display undergoes full inspection before packing. We use heavy-duty shock-resistant export packaging for safe transit.Shipment & After-sales Support We confirm lead time and logistics arrangement. Operation manuals and parameter setting guidance are supplied together with your order.

Get Your Custom Radar Speed Sign Quote

Looking for custom radar speed feedback signs for road safety projects? Whether you have finished design files or just a project concept, feel free to contact us. We provide fast lead time assessment and formal quotations, supporting bulk orders and infrastructure project cooperation.

About us

Jinke has a complete range of traffic signal products, including 100mm / 200mm / 300mm / 400mm vehicle signal lights, pedestrian signal lights, full screen signal lights, arrow signals, integrated signal lights, Various types of radar speed measurement plates for mains and solar power, various specifications of signal countdown, reflective signs, flashing signs and other traffic signal products.