BURNABY, British Columbia - November 6, 2026 - Volta Peptides, a Canadian supplier of research peptides and laboratory compounds, today outlined its expanded Certificate of Analysis testing program, current product pricing and shipping options for research buyers in Canada, the United States and international markets.

The company says all newly issued Certificates of Analysis, or COAs, include purity, endotoxin and heavy metal testing. Volta reports a current peptide purity range of 99.5% to 99.9%, with individual results documented by batch. Its warehouse operations in British Columbia and Paramount, California, support fast Canadian priority shipping and U.S. FedEx 2Day and FedEx Overnight services.

Volta's stated aim is to offer competitive pricing without compromising its quality standards. The company positions its expanded analytical testing and batch documentation as the foundation of its commitment to industry-leading quality. All materials are supplied exclusively for in-vitro laboratory research and are not intended for human or animal administration.

Expanded COA testing gives buyers more information

Volta's new COAs combine three distinct testing categories: peptide purity, endotoxins and heavy metals. Including these categories gives research purchasers more analytical information to review than a purity percentage alone.

Purity results should be read alongside the analytical method and the batch identifier. Endotoxin and heavy metal findings address separate testing questions; the specific results, units and reporting limits belong to the individual report. Testing scope for an older batch should be confirmed from that batch's certificate.

Volta's published records identify SideChain Analytics as an independent testing laboratory and include report identifiers, dates and laboratory verification links. Batch numbers and QR-linked documentation help buyers connect a product listing and vial to the relevant certificate. The company also provides downloadable batch-history records for researchers who want to compare published results across lots.

These records support material evaluation for laboratory research. Analytical testing does not establish sterility or suitability for human use.

Research peptide pricing with specific batch results

Volta Peptides offers GLP-3 RT (Retatrutide) 20mg for laboratory research, priced at US$97 as of publication, with reported purity of 99.7% for batch VPRT20100.

Volta Peptides also offers BPC-157 10mg for laboratory research, priced at US$46 as of publication, with reported purity of 99.9% for batch VPBP10100.

Pairing each price with a vial size, lot number and measured purity gives purchasing teams a concrete basis for reviewing an order. The quoted purity figures describe the identified batches; the testing panel for each batch is specified in its own COA.

The wider catalog includes TB-500, GHK-Cu, MOTS-C, KPV, SS-31, CJC-1295 No DAC plus Ipamorelin, and other laboratory compounds. Product specifications and available quantities can be reviewed before purchase, while quantity-pricing tiers support larger research orders.

Prices are stated in U.S. dollars as of November 5, 2026, and may change. Buyers should confirm current availability, applicable taxes and delivery charges at checkout.

Canadian priority shipping and US FedEx delivery

Volta's Canadian and U.S. warehouses allow orders to be fulfilled domestically when the destination-country warehouse has the required stock. Canadian orders are supported by operations in British Columbia, while U.S. orders can ship from Paramount, California.

Canadian delivery options include Canada Post Priority and UPS Expedited. For eligible orders dispatched from the U.S. warehouse, FedEx 2Day and FedEx Overnight provide faster delivery options alongside Standard shipping.

Researchers reviewing U.S. purchasing and fulfillment information can consult Volta's Buy Peptides in USA guide, which brings together ordering requirements, shipping services and supplier-evaluation information.

Free shipping is available on qualifying U.S. orders over US$149 and Canadian orders over CA$199, covering the least expensive eligible service. Faster services remain available as paid upgrades. Volta's published business-day dispatch cutoff is 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time; delivery estimates depend on dispatch, destination, inventory and the selected carrier service.

Volta also offers competitively priced international shipping to supported destinations. Available services and charges are presented at checkout, with transit times and import requirements varying by destination.

Practical guidance for comparing research suppliers

Volta publishes purchasing resources for researchers assessing documentation, pricing and fulfillment before selecting a supplier.

Its Where to Buy Peptides in Canada Online guide addresses Canadian supplier evaluation, COA review, domestic fulfillment and purchasing considerations.

The company-published Best Peptide Vendors USA comparison discusses supplier categories and evaluation criteria, including analytical documentation, fulfillment and total purchasing cost.

Before ordering, research buyers can use a short review process:



Match the material. Confirm the compound, vial size and batch number against the certificate.

Read the testing scope. Check the reported purity, endotoxin and heavy metal findings where included, together with the methods and reporting limits.

Check the source. Use the issuing laboratory's verification system where available and request any missing batch documentation. Review the order terms. Compare the delivered price, warehouse availability, shipping service and written claims policy before purchase.

Quick facts for laboratory purchasers