Brazil Continues To Expand Public Education Infrastructure: New School Construction Plans And Opportunities For The School Furniture Market

MENAFN - GetNews)Brazil continues to increase investment in public education infrastructure through the, the Ministry of Education (MEC), and the National Fund for Education Development (FNDE).

Government-backed projects cover a wide range of education infrastructure initiatives, including the construction of new schools, kindergartens, full-time schools, rural schools, and Indigenous schools, as well as the renovation and completion of existing education facilities.

As new schools and educational facilities continue to be developed, demand is also expected to extend beyond construction itself to include school desks and chairs, teacher desks and chairs, steel storage cabinets, library furniture, laboratory furniture, cafeteria furniture, and other educational space solutions.

For school furniture manufacturers, exporters, distributors, and project partners, Brazil's ongoing education infrastructure investment represents a market worth monitoring.

Brazil Plans Hundreds of New Full-Time Schools

Full-time education is one of the key areas of Brazil's education infrastructure investment under Novo PAC.

According to information published by the Brazilian Federal Government's Casa Civil, the first phase of the program planned for the construction of up to 625 full-time schools, with approximately BRL 5.24 billion in funding.

The program includes schools serving urban and rural communities, as well as Indigenous and Quilombola communities.

Full-time schools require more comprehensive facilities than conventional classrooms because students spend more time on campus. In addition to standard classrooms, these schools may include:

. Multipurpose classrooms

. Libraries and reading areas

. Science laboratories

. Computer classrooms

. Teacher workspaces

. Student storage areas

. Cafeterias and dining areas

. Sports and activity spaces

As a result, the construction of full-time schools can generate demand for a broader range of educational furniture and interior solutions.

Official Source: Brazilian Federal Government - Casa Civil

Novo PAC - Full-Time Schools Official Project Page

Up to 1,000 Kindergartens and Early Childhood Education Schools Planned

Early childhood education is another important area of Brazil's public education infrastructure investment.

According to FNDE information, the first phase of Novo PAC planned for the construction of up to 1,000 kindergartens and early childhood education schools, with approximately BRL 3.25 billion in funding.

Unlike conventional primary and secondary schools, early childhood education facilities require furniture specifically designed around younger children.

Key considerations include:

. Child-appropriate table and chair heights

. Safe and stable furniture structures

. Rounded or child-safe edges

. Easy-to-clean surfaces

. Durable materials

. Accessible storage

. Flexible activity areas

. Rest and common-area furniture

As more early childhood education facilities are built, demand for age-appropriate children's tables and chairs, storage furniture, reading furniture, and other classroom solutions may continue to grow.

Official Source: National Fund for Education Development (FNDE)

FNDE - Education Investment Official Information

Brazil's Education Infrastructure Market Is Moving Beyond New Construction

Brazil's education infrastructure market is not limited to the construction of completely new schools.

The government has also been working to resume and complete unfinished education projects, including schools, kindergartens, sports facilities, and other educational infrastructure.

This creates several potential categories of demand for school furniture suppliers:

1. Furniture for New Schools

New schools generally require complete furniture packages, including student desks and chairs, teacher furniture, storage cabinets, library furniture, laboratory furniture, and cafeteria furniture.

2. Furniture Replacement

Existing schools require furniture replacement as desks, chairs, cabinets, and other products reach the end of their service life.

3. Furniture for School Expansion

When schools add new classrooms, laboratories, libraries, or other functional spaces, additional furniture is required to support the expanded facilities.

For international school furniture suppliers, this means that both new school construction projects and school renovation and replacement projects can be relevant market opportunities.

Indigenous and Rural Schools Are Also Receiving Greater Attention

Brazil has a large geographical area and significant differences in education infrastructure between regions.

For this reason, the Brazilian government has also been investing in education infrastructure for rural, Indigenous, and Quilombola communities.

According to FNDE's official information, Brazil continued to advance Indigenous school infrastructure projects in 2026, including the construction, expansion, and improvement of educational facilities.

These projects can involve different logistical conditions compared with schools in major urban centers.

For furniture suppliers, factors such as durability, transportation efficiency, easy installation, packaging, and maintenance can therefore become particularly important.

Official Source: FNDE 2026 Management Report

PAR and Novo PAC - FNDE Official Report

What Types of School Furniture Could Be Needed?

New school projects typically require a wide range of furniture beyond student desks and chairs, including:

. Student Desks and Chairs – Durable and ergonomic furniture for everyday classroom use, including adjustable and flexible solutions.

. Teacher Furniture – Teacher desks, chairs, and storage solutions for classrooms and staff areas.

. Steel Storage Cabinets – Durable storage for classrooms, offices, libraries, and laboratories.

. Library and Laboratory Furniture – Reading tables, chairs, bookshelves, laboratory tables, workstations, and storage units.

. Cafeteria and Common-Area Furniture – Tables, chairs, and other furniture for dining and shared school spaces.

For large-scale projects, suppliers offering a complete school furniture portfolio can provide more efficient and consistent solutions.

What Do School Furniture Projects Need to Consider?

For large-scale school furniture projects, buyers typically consider more than unit price. Key factors include:

. Production Capacity – Stable manufacturing capacity and consistent quality are essential for large-volume orders.

. Durability and Safety – School furniture should withstand intensive daily use while providing a safe and ergonomic experience for students.

. KD Design and Shipping Efficiency – Knock-down furniture can reduce shipping volume, improve container loading efficiency, and help optimize logistics costs.

. Complete Solutions and Service – Suppliers with a broad product portfolio, installation support, and reliable after-sales service can better meet the needs of large school projects.

These factors are especially important when supplying furniture for government-funded schools and large-scale education projects.

Opportunities for International School Furniture Suppliers in Brazil

Based on Brazil's announced education infrastructure plans and ongoing project development, the country's public education sector continues to offer opportunities for international school furniture manufacturers and suppliers.

Chinese school furniture manufacturers can monitor procurement opportunities involving:

. Federal education projects

. State government education projects

. Municipal school construction projects

. Public school furniture tenders

. School furniture distributors

. Educational furniture importers

. Construction and engineering companies

. Education project contractors

. Local school furniture dealers

Rather than focusing solely on a single product such as student desks and chairs, suppliers capable of providing classroom furniture, teacher furniture, steel storage cabinets, laboratory furniture, library furniture, and common-area furniture can be better positioned to support complete school furnishing projects.

Jiansheng Group: Supporting Global Education Furniture Projects

With more than 23 years of experience in the school furniture industry, Jiansheng Group specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and project support of educational furniture. Backed by a 150,000m2 manufacturing base, we have exported school furniture to 132 countries and regions worldwide and have supplied products to 40+ MOE projects. With extensive expertise in government education procurement, Jiansheng Group is an experienced MOE Tender Expert, providing reliable and comprehensive school furniture solutions for education projects worldwide.

Our product portfolio covers student desks and chairs, teacher furniture, classroom furniture, steel cabinets, dormitory furniture, laboratory furniture, and other educational space solutions.

As education infrastructure investment continues in different countries and regions, Jiansheng Group remains focused on supporting schools, government education projects, educational institutions, distributors, contractors, and project partners with reliable school furniture solutions.

With Brazil continuing to advance education infrastructure projects through Novo PAC and related government programs, opportunities may emerge across new school construction, kindergarten projects, school expansion, renovation, and furniture replacement.

For buyers and distributors exploring the Brazilian school furniture market, Brazilian government education infrastructure programs, FNDE projects, and local school furniture procurement opportunities are worth monitoring over the long term.

About us

Fujian Jiansheng Furniture Group Co., Ltd founded in 2003, Jiansheng Group is a global provider of high-end commercial furniture solutions, with education furniture business as its core, covering popular business sectors such as office furniture and medical furniture. With two factories and one domestic brand marketing company, JS Education covers an area of 100,000m2, employing over 400 staff. Its brand L.DOCTOR is well known in the global school furniture market. Upon the good quality and service, L.DOCTOR is wining increasing government school projects home and abroad. Its monthly production capacity is about 100 * 40HQ, exporting to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Egypt, Namibia, Zambia, Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, Costa Rica, Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latvia, Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea...Our company is also the official supplier of Ministry of Education P.R.C.

(Source: Official public information released by the Brazilian Federal Government (Gov) and the National Fund for Education Development (FNDE), compiled and translated by Jiansheng Group.)