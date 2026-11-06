Portable EM RF Facial Lift Machine DY-LMF6 Enters The Beauty Equipment Market
Core Functions
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High-intensity Electromagnetic Stimulation:Activate facial muscles, lift sagging tissue from inside out, relieve facial muscle tension
1 MHz RF Energy:Heat deep dermal layers, trigger natural collagen regeneration, smooth fine lines
Face Lifting & Contouring:Improve drooping cheeks, double chin and blurred jawline
Skin Tightening:Restore skin elasticity, reduce loose skin
Partial Body Firming:Improve flabby skin on neck, arms and other body areas
Workable for forehead, eye area, nasolabial folds, cheeks, jawline, neck and partial body parts
Key Advantages
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Dual-technology synergy: electromagnetic muscle activation plus RF collagen stimulation for comprehensive anti-aging results
Two handpiece options: standard 6-pcs facial handpieces; optional 6-pcs body handpieces to expand service items
Portable compact unit, easy to move between treatment rooms, saves salon space
Non-invasive & zero downtime. Clients can resume daily life immediately after therapy
Stable commercial-grade performance, simple operation for beauticians
Multiple plug options: EU, UK, US, AU for global market
Who Needs This Machine?
- Beauty salons & med-spas adding premium non-surgical anti-aging services
- Clinic owners looking for high-margin facial treatment equipment
- Clients troubled by facial sagging, fine lines, loose skin and blurred jaw contour
- Customers who refuse needles, injections and long recovery time
Why Choose Our DY-LMF6 EM RF Facial Lift Machine?
One machine covers facial rejuvenation and partial body firming. It helps you enrich your service menu and boost revenue. Different from single-function beauty devices, EM+RF dual action delivers more satisfying treatment outcomes. We also provide trolley-style upgraded DY-LMF7 model if you need floor-standing version. 1-year manufacturer warranty together with online & video technical support keeps your business running smoothly. No extra consumables needed for daily use.
Get In Touch
Deliver pain-free anti-aging results for your clients with our DY-LMF6 EM RF facial lift machine. Contact us for factory wholesale prices, full specifications. OEM & ODM customization is available.
About Us
Guangzhou Danye Optical CO., LTD was founded in 2010, located in Guangzhou China, is the professional high quality of non-surgical beauty and medical equipment manufacturer and exporter. Our business ranges from original research, development, production, international sales & marketing, after services to professional training.
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