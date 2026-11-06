Portable EM RF Facial Lift Machine DY-LMF6 Enters The Beauty Equipment Market

Core Functions

Key Advantages

Who Needs This Machine?

- Beauty salons & med-spas adding premium non-surgical anti-aging services

- Clinic owners looking for high-margin facial treatment equipment

- Clients troubled by facial sagging, fine lines, loose skin and blurred jaw contour

- Customers who refuse needles, injections and long recovery time

Why Choose Our DY-LMF6 EM RF Facial Lift Machine?

One machine covers facial rejuvenation and partial body firming. It helps you enrich your service menu and boost revenue. Different from single-function beauty devices, EM+RF dual action delivers more satisfying treatment outcomes. We also provide trolley-style upgraded DY-LMF7 model if you need floor-standing version. 1-year manufacturer warranty together with online & video technical support keeps your business running smoothly. No extra consumables needed for daily use.

Get In Touch

Deliver pain-free anti-aging results for your clients with our DY-LMF6 EM RF facial lift machine. Contact us for factory wholesale prices, full specifications. OEM & ODM customization is available.