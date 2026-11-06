ZS Bulk Bags Expands Manufacturing Capacity In Bangladesh With New FIBC And PP Woven Bag Workshops

MENAFN - GetNews)Strengthening Our Manufacturing Network in China and Bangladesh to Support Global Packaging Needs

ZS Bulk Bags continues to develop its manufacturing operations in China and Bangladesh to support the growing demand for customized FIBC bulk bags and PP woven bags in international markets.

With manufacturing facilities in both countries, our company has established a production network covering a combined factory area of more than 80,000 square meters. The manufacturing base in China covers approximately 60,000 square meters, while our Bangladesh facility covers more than 20,000 square meters.

New Production Workshops Added in Bangladesh

As part of our ongoing manufacturing development, we have recently expanded our production facilities in Bangladesh with two additional dedicated workshops:



5,000 m2 FIBC bulk bag production workshop 5,000 m2 PP woven bag production workshop

The additional FIBC workshop is intended to support the production of different types of industrial bulk bags, including customized FIBC bags for various applications. The PP woven bag workshop will further develop our manufacturing capabilities in smaller woven packaging products.

This expansion allows us to accommodate a broader range of packaging requirements and organize production across different product categories. It also reflects our continued investment in manufacturing facilities, production equipment, and operational capacity.

More Than 500,000 Bags in Monthly Production

Across our manufacturing operations, monthly production output consistently exceeds 500,000 bags. This production capacity supports orders for different bag specifications, sizes, structures, and applications.

Our product range includes standard FIBC bulk bags, baffle bags, U-panel and four-panel bags, tubular FIBC bags, food-grade bulk bags, and other customized industrial packaging solutions. We also manufacture PP woven bags in different specifications to meet customers' packaging requirements.

From raw material processing and fabric weaving to cutting, sewing, inspection, and final packing, our manufacturing teams coordinate each stage of production. Production arrangements are made according to product specifications, order quantities, and delivery schedules.

Customized Packaging Solutions for International Buyers

As an FIBC bulk bag manufacturer, ZS Bulk Bags provides OEM and ODM services for customers looking for customized packaging products. Bag dimensions, safe working load (SWL), fabric specifications, lifting loops, filling and discharge options, inner liners, printing, and other construction details can be discussed according to the intended application.

Our manufacturing facilities in China and Bangladesh provide a broader production foundation for serving customers across different industries and international markets.

We understand that overseas buyers need more than a supplier that can manufacture bags. Consistent specifications, production coordination, quality inspection, and dependable communication are also important when planning long-term purchasing arrangements.

With continued investment in our manufacturing facilities, ZS Bulk Bags will keep developing its production capabilities for FIBC bulk bags and PP woven packaging products, while working closely with customers to meet their specific packaging needs.

ZS Bulk Bags – Custom FIBC Bulk Bags and PP Woven Bag Manufacturing in China and Bangladesh.

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About Us

Founded in 1988, Yantai ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in the customized design and production of mid-to-high-end FIBCs (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers).