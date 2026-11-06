When The Familiar Sky Becomes A Threat: Scott Lawrence Alexander's SCIENCE FICTION Brings Alien Invasion To 1958 New York

California, United States - November 6, 2026 - An ordinary day can become history before anyone understands what they are witnessing. In a city of crowded sidewalks, department-store windows, and lunchtime conversations, the first sign of catastrophe may be nothing more than a crowd looking upward.

In SCIENCE FICTION, Scott Lawrence Alexander transforms that moment into an alien-invasion story set entirely in 1958. Combining the atmosphere of classic science-fiction cinema with an ensemble narrative, the novel follows civilians, soldiers, and scientists as an extraterrestrial arrival turns familiar streets into a struggle for survival.

The warning signs begin before the spacecraft appear. Scientists disappear under mysterious circumstances, and a secret military research project draws physicist Dr. Glenn Hardisty into work whose implications extend far beyond the laboratory. When enormous ships take positions above the world's major cities, separate lives become part of the same unfolding emergency.

Alexander approaches the invasion through several perspectives. Three secretaries must navigate a city overtaken by panic. Military personnel confront weapons their training has not prepared them to face. Researchers race to understand technology that may offer a way forward, while people separated from loved ones struggle to find them.

This structure gives the catastrophe a human scale. The reader encounters the invasion through interrupted routines, difficult choices, and improvised acts of courage. Characters who begin with ordinary concerns must quickly decide what they can risk, whom they can help, and how to keep moving when familiar protections fail.

The 1958 setting is central to the story's construction. Without contemporary communications and digital tools, the characters depend on the equipment, knowledge, and ingenuity available in their own time. Information travels unevenly, uncertainty grows, and practical decisions carry immediate consequences.

As Alexander explains in the book's preface,“the time in which the story is set eliminates the need for contrivance!”

The novel's period atmosphere also reflects the author's longstanding relationship with science-fiction films. Raised on the flying saucers, strange visitors, and speculative adventures of 1950s cinema, Alexander began the project as a screenplay in 1995. He later developed it into his first novel, preserving its visual storytelling while expanding the characters' experiences.

That cinematic foundation is evident in the movement between street-level danger, military action, and scientific discovery. Familiar New York locations become places of concealment, confrontation, and unexpected resourcefulness. Moments of humor and affection give the characters recognizable lives beyond the emergency, making the disruption of those lives more consequential.

Beneath the spectacle, SCIENCE FICTION examines how people respond when superior force makes conventional resistance uncertain. Survival depends on observation, cooperation, and the willingness to reconsider what might be possible. Scientific curiosity becomes an urgent practical necessity, while seemingly ordinary skills acquire new importance.

Alexander brings direct filmmaking experience to this approach. He co-wrote the screenplay for Spaced Invaders, released in 1990, with Patrick Read Johnson and also served as the film's art director. His background in visual-effects miniature work and screenwriting informs a novel built around vivid settings, parallel action, and character-driven encounters.

For readers drawn to alien-invasion stories and the atmosphere of midcentury science fiction, SCIENCE FICTION offers a journey into a recognizable past overtaken by the unimaginable. Its tension rests on a question that becomes increasingly urgent as the invasion unfolds: what can ordinary people do when the world they understand no longer offers safety?

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About the Author

Scott Lawrence Alexander has been writing since childhood. He entered the motion-picture industry building miniatures for visual effects and later co-wrote Spaced Invaders with Patrick Read Johnson, serving as art director on the film. His subsequent screenwriting projects included SCIENCE FICTION, which he developed into his first novel. His enthusiasm for 1950s science-fiction cinema helped shape the book's setting and storytelling.