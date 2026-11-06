Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR) Surges 91.3% See Why Inside!

DALLAS, Texas, November 6, 2026 - Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) closed November 5 at $0.044, up 91.3%, with 678,253 shares traded, bringing its engineered biochar and sustainable road-construction strategy into sharper market focus. Trading volume was approximately 7.7 times its 20-session average, according to MarketScreener.

The company's business opportunity combines lower-carbon paving materials, soil stabilization and carbon-removal services. Its commercial relationships and initial revenue provide developments for investors to assess beyond the sharp share-price move.

Revenue Growth Establishes an Early Commercial Foundation

Verde reported fiscal 2026 revenue of $467,788, up approximately 251.2% year over year. Its annual filing attributed approximately $460,000 in gross revenue to initial Ergon purchase orders. The company remained loss-making, reporting a net loss of approximately $3.38 million making repeat orders, margins and operating discipline central to its next stage.

The distinction matters: initial sales demonstrate commercial activity, while sustained growth will require converting technical development and partner relationships into recurring business.

Ergon Provides a Route Into Established Paving Markets

Verde's relationship with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions connects its technology with an established pavement-materials supplier. Its earlier exclusive licensing agreement covers the United States, Canada and Mexico. A subsequent 10-year commercialization and collaboration agreement establishes Verde Renewables as a preferred engineered biochar supplier and provides for carbon-credit monetization services, initially supporting cold-mix paving products. These agreements create a commercialization framework rather than guaranteed sales volumes. For Verde, the opportunity is to supply specialized materials through existing industry channels while developing additional revenue from eligible carbon-removal activities.

BioAsphalt Connects Road Construction With Carbon Storage

Verde's BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform targets lower-carbon road construction by incorporating biomass-derived carbon into paving materials. The broader strategy pairs essential infrastructure spending with the potential to store carbon and generate independently verified carbon-removal credits.

In October, Verde announced that its engineered biochar's Environmental Product Declaration, developed through a life-cycle assessment, had completed independent verification and was published in ASTM International's EPD library. The declaration supports environmental evaluation; it does not itself certify pavement durability or issue carbon credits.

Verde also develops TerraZyme-based soil stabilization, extending its infrastructure focus beyond pavement surfaces to road foundations.

Singapore Creates a Potential International Expansion Path

Verde's Singapore subsidiary has signed a memorandum of understanding with Highway International to evaluate its engineered biochar platform for roads, airfield pavements and other infrastructure. The proposed pilot would assess performance, production readiness and carbon accounting. Any subsequent licensing arrangement remains dependent on successful validation, approvals and definitive agreements. Stocks to watch below $0.05 alongside Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) include RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RCT), SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) and Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT).

What Investors Should Watch After the Rally

Market data lists Verde's 52-week high at $0.11, above its November 5 closing price. That historical level provides trading context, rather than an established price target or evidence that further gains will follow.

The business milestones that could sustain investor interest are more concrete: additional material orders, successful field deployments, repeat customers, improving margins and independently certified carbon-removal revenue.

Verde offers exposure to an emerging intersection of construction materials and carbon management. Its next challenge is translating that opportunity into durable commercial results.

About Verde Resources Inc.

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) develops sustainable infrastructure technologies, including its BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform and TerraZyme-based soil stabilization. The company seeks to improve material efficiency, support lower-carbon road construction and help infrastructure markets #TransitionToZero®.

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