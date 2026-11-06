Memoirs Of A Watch Salesman Reveals The Human Story Behind A 50-Year New York Journey

MENAFN - GetNews) Joseph Aquino's memoir is a story of family, friendship, ambition, loyalty, betrayal, loss, forgiveness-and the determination to keep going.

NEW YORK, United States - November 6, 2026 - On the surface, Joseph Aquino's Memoirs of a Watch Salesman: A New York Real Estate Story is the story of a Brooklyn-born street salesman who worked his way into the upper reaches of New York commercial real estate.

But beneath the deals, luxury brands, Fifth Avenue addresses and boardrooms is a much more personal story.

It is the story of a man trying to find his place in the world.

Aquino's journey begins on the streets of 1970s New York, selling merchandise from tables and eventually watches door-to-door. He learns to approach strangers, absorb rejection, understand people and keep moving.

His education did not come primarily from classrooms. It came from people-and from New York City itself.

There were mentors who recognized something in the young salesman before he fully recognized it in himself. There were customers who taught him how to listen and negotiate. There were employers who taught him discipline and ambition. And there was New York-a city that could reward someone one day and knock him down the next.

Aquino also experienced loss early in life.

He lost his father when he was 12. Years later, while working long hours in the health-club business, his mother suffered a heart attack and died while Aquino was still in his twenties. Work became more than a career. The people around him became a second family, and succeeding became intertwined with surviving.

That search for family would follow Aquino throughout his life.

Nowhere is it more powerful than in his relationship with legendary New York retail broker Faith Hope Consolo.

For approximately 26 years, Aquino and Consolo worked side by side, traveling the world and representing major names in luxury retail and real estate. Their professional adventures took them from New York to Europe and beyond, placing them inside a world rarely seen by outsiders.

But their partnership was about much more than business.

Both had lost their parents young. Aquino describes a bond in which the two sometimes assumed the roles of parent, sibling, mentor, protector and best friend. They worked, traveled, argued, laughed, negotiated and built careers together.

Then their seemingly unbreakable relationship fractured.

What follows is one of the memoir's most emotional journeys-a story of loyalty and betrayal, success and loss, anger and affection, and the complicated reality of what happens when business and family become almost impossible to separate.

Aquino leaves the reader to discover exactly what happened.

Because Memoirs of a Watch Salesman is not a victory lap.

It is a story about what success costs, what failure teaches, and what happens when the people and institutions you once depended upon are suddenly no longer there.

Throughout the memoir, New York itself becomes another character.

Aquino takes readers back to a grittier Manhattan of street peddlers, hustlers, struggling artists, prostitutes, drug dealers and young people trying to make their way. He recalls living at the George Washington Hotel while selling watches and learning what he calls the "science of selling."

From there, the scenery changes dramatically.

The street salesman enters the health-club boom, learns management, discovers commercial real estate and eventually finds himself negotiating sophisticated transactions involving some of the world's best-known luxury brands and property owners.

Yet the young salesman from Brooklyn never completely disappears.

Neither does the importance of family.

Aquino dedicates the memoir to his wife with just five words:

"For my wife Suzanne, my rock."

That simple dedication reveals something essential about the story.

For all the famous names, glamorous locations, international travel and major transactions, Memoirs of a Watch Salesman ultimately comes back to relationships-the people who teach us, the people who believe in us, the people who disappoint us, the people we lose, and the people who remain.

It is also about reinvention.

Again and again, Aquino's life changes direction. Street salesman. Watch salesman. Health-club executive. Real estate advisor & broker. Entrepreneur. Author.

Each reinvention begins with uncertainty.

And each requires him to start again.

Aquino describes the book as a true rags-to-riches story that begins during America's Bicentennial in 1976. But its larger message has little to do with becoming rich.

It is about becoming resilient.

Joseph Aquino's story is unmistakably a New York story. But the emotions underneath it are universal: ambition, love, friendship, loss, betrayal, forgiveness-and the belief that no matter how many times life changes the script, there may still be another chapter waiting to be written.

About Joseph Aquino

Joseph Aquino is a New York commercial real estate broker, entrepreneur and author whose career spans approximately five decades in sales, management and brokerage. Memoirs of a Watch Salesman: A New York Real Estate Story chronicles his journey from the streets of 1970s New York through the worlds of health clubs, international luxury retail & commercial real estate. And his worldwide travels.