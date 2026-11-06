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Zelensky Warns Russia Prepares New Strike On Energy Facilities, Bridges And Civilian Infrastructure

Zelensky Warns Russia Prepares New Strike On Energy Facilities, Bridges And Civilian Infrastructure


Date: 2026-11-06 03:36:25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement during his evening address, according to Ukrinform, citing his Facebook page.

Zelensky said that Ukraine's intelligence services had information indicating that Russia was preparing a new strike targeting the country's energy infrastructure, bridges across the Dnipro River, and civilian infrastructure. He added that the Ukrainian Air Force and Armed Forces were preparing to defend against the anticipated attack, noting that the task was challenging.

Read also: Zelensky: Kyiv facing most severe electricity and water supply disruptions following Russian attacks

The President also stressed the need for interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, emphasizing that every agreement was important and that timely deliveries were crucial. He urged Ukraine's partners not to delay the supplies.

The President urged citizens to stay safe in view of the missile threat.

As Ukrinform reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expanded opportunities for businesses to join the private air defense system and improved the operating rules under this experimental project.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

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