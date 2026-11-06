DAVE, INC. INVESTIGATION: DAVE Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Dave, Inc. (“Dave” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DAVE). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dave securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On November 4, 2026, Dave filed with the SEC a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, disclosing that it has received inquiries and subpoenas from regulatory agencies and/or Attorney Generals' offices in Connecticut, Maryland, and New York. Specifically, the Company has received inquiries from the Connecticut banking regulator and Maryland banking regulator regarding licensing, as well as a subpoena from the Maryland Attorney General“requesting information regarding any earned wage access and related products that we offer in the state of Maryland.” Dave also received subpoenas from the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Attorney General“requesting information regarding the products and services Dave offered in the state of New York,” including information regarding marketing materials, applications, advertising practices, fees, terms and conditions, and communications with consumers. The Company stated,“These inquiries and subpoenas are on-going, and although we believe that our practices and products offered at all times in Connecticut, Maryland and New York have been in compliance with applicable law, the defense or resolution of these matters could involve significant monetary costs or penalties and have a significant impact on our financial results and operations.” On this news, the price of Dave shares declined by $60.88 per share, or approximately 18.1%, from $336.22 per share on November 4, 2026 to close at $275.34 on November 5, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dave securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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