OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones Inducted To Oklahoma Higher Education Hall Of Fame

Oklahoma City Community College President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones was inducted into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame as a member of the 2026 class.

From left, OK Higher Ed Heritage Society Board of Directors President Dr. Sue E. Williams, OK State Regents for Higher Education Board Chair Courtney Warmington, OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, OK State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor Sean Burrage.

OK Higher Ed Hall of Fame 2026. From left: Dr. Jeffrey H. Harwell, Dr. Frederick Carr, Dr. Joe Foote, Dr. Leigh Goodson, Jimmy D. Harrel, Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, Paul D. Massad, Lana Reynolds, Dr. Stacy Reeder, Dr. John N. Veenstra, Dr. Janet Wansick, Robert P. White.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones was inducted into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame as a member of its 2026 class.“I am deeply honored to be inducted into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire OCCC Community on behalf of our students- our Board of Regents, Foundation trustees, faculty, staff, retirees, donors and alumni. We are on this remarkable journey together,” said Dr. Jones.“Thank you to the Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society and congratulations to my fellow class of 2026 inductees.”OCCC's President since March 2022, Dr. Jones has extensive national leadership experience in higher education, student success initiatives and workforce development. Under her leadership, OCCC is recognized as a global leader in education, continuing to expand workforce partnerships, strengthen academic innovation, and increase opportunities for students throughout Oklahoma and beyond.OCCC has earned national recognition from organizations including“Newsweek,” which named OCCC's online division among the nation's top online colleges;“Forbes Advisor” recognized OCCC's Psychology program among the Top 10 online associate degree programs in the United States;“MovieMaker Magazine” ranked OCCC's Gray Frederickson Digital Cinema Program among the Top 30 film schools in North America; and the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security designated OCCC as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. OCCC also established the National Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Workforce Development, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).In 2025, Dr. Jones was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. She was inducted to the Oklahoma Hispanic Hall of Fame in 2026, and the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame in 2022.Dr. Jones' leadership beyond the college includes service on boards and national organizations focused on education, economic development, science, philanthropy and leadership development. She serves on the Board of Trustees for the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), one of the nation's leading institutional accreditors of colleges and universities, the National Science Foundation (NSF) Committee on Equal Opportunities in Science and Engineering, and the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Presidents Advisory Committee. She is also a presidential mentor for the Rutgers University MSI Aspiring Leaders Program.She is a board director for BancFirst and BancFirst Corporation, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Rotary Club International.Dr. Jones is an alumna of the University of Oklahoma, where she earned her B.A. in Journalism from the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications and was named a Distinguished Alumna. She holds an M.B.A. from the University of Phoenix at San Diego and an Ed.D. from Vanderbilt University's prestigious Peabody College of Education and Human Development. She is married to United States District Judge Bernard M. Jones II, and they are the proud parents of three outstanding children.The Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society established the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame to recognize individuals who have provided distinguished service to higher education throughout the state. Since the society was established in 1991, more than 350 educators, administrators, and higher education supporters have been inducted.In addition to Dr. Jones, the 2026 class includes Tulsa Community College President Leigh Goodson, Seminole State College President Lana Reynolds, retired Eastern Oklahoma State College President Janet Wansick, Oklahoma State University Associate Dean John N. Veenstra, Leedey rancher and Oklahoma A&M regent Jimmy D. Harrel, former health and higher education policy analyst for the OSU/A&M Board of Regents Robert P. White, and University of Oklahoma notables Frederick Carr, meteorology professor emeritus; Joe Foote, former Gaylord College leader; Jeffrey H. Harwell, chemical engineering professor emeritus; Paul D. Massad, who worked at OU for 58 years; and Stacy Reeder, dean of the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education.###About Oklahoma City Community CollegeSince its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been a global leader in education, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities. Serving more than 23,000 students, we are committed to producing leaders.“Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission, and we offer 87 degree and certificate programs plus more than 80 micro-credentials that provide a foundation for further education or immediate career readiness. We remain dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that equips students to achieve personal and professional goals. OCCC is more than an institution; we are a community catalyst, fostering growth and success in our city, our workforce, and the lives of our students. Discover your potential at OCCC, where your future is our purpose. Visit us at occc.

Jennifer Sharpe

Director of Communications

+1 914-325-9316

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OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones inducted to Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame News Provided By Oklahoma City Community College November 06, 2026, 20:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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