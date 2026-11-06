Salman Khan Says Ramayana Discussion Should Focus On Story Not VFX

Salman Khan's Views on Ramayana

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana', saying discussions surrounding the ambitious project should focus on its story and characters rather than its reported production budget and visual effects (VFX). Speaking at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace', Salman said that the conversation around the epic should remain centred on the characters and the narrative of the Ramayana. "I just think Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana pe hona chahiye na ki VFX and cost of production par. I think this narrative ki 4000 (budget of Ramayana) aur VFX, VFX, VFX. I just don't think ki that is correct," he said. He further emphasised, "I just think ki Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana ke upar hi hona chahiye – Ram, Ravana, Sita."

Salman also drew a parallel between the qualities associated with Lord Ram and the protagonist of his upcoming film, saying that the character in 'Maatrubhumi' embodies several virtues associated with the revered figure. Elaborating on his comparison, the actor said that Lord Ram was a good son, a good husband, a good father and a good warrior, adding that the central character in 'Maatrubhumi' possesses these qualities. He added, "Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan I watched"

Details on Ramayana and Maatrubhumi

Ramayana Project Overview

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. The film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic was released worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026.

Updates on Maatrubhumi

Talking about the release date of his film, 'Maatrubhumi' Salman said,“We thought we would be able to complete the film in 45-50 days, but madam got injured, and it took her time to recover. We were earlier supposed to release the film in either January or June, but it was then pushed to August. Now, we will release it on December 4," he added. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' before being renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.' It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.

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