Strive Acquires 15,124 BTC In October, Nears Top Treasury Holders

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin treasury strategy continues to intensify among publicly traded firms, and Strive is adding to its lead in the corporate holder rankings. In its third-quarter earnings report released Friday, Strive said it purchased 15,124 Bitcoin (BTC ) during October, bringing its total BTC purchases for the first 10 months of 2026 to 35,497.

As of Oct. 30, Strive reported it held 43,124 BTC, according to its filing and as summarized by BitcoinTreasuries data. The company sits in fourth place among publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holders, with only a narrow gap to the firms immediately above it-an indicator that the“treasury race” is now measured in relatively small BTC differences rather than broad percentage swings.

Strive bought 15,124 BTC in October, lifting its 2026 purchases (first 10 months) to 35,497 BTC. The company reported 43,124 BTC held as of Oct. 30, placing it fourth among publicly listed corporate Bitcoin holders. Strive trails Twenty One Capital by 390 BTC and would need an additional 877 BTC to surpass Metaplanet, which holds 44,000 BTC. Strive generated $533.7 million in unrealized Bitcoin gains in the third quarter, contributing to $509 million net income. The earnings report indicates Strive is exploring expansion into banking, brokerage, DeFi, reinsurance, and tokenization, though no timetable or specifics were provided.

Key takeawaysOctober buys close the gap in the corporate treasury rankings

The most immediate signal from Strive's latest reporting is the pace of Bitcoin accumulation. The company's October purchases-15,124 BTC-continue the pattern of actively building a treasury rather than treating BTC exposure as a secondary or optional allocation.

Strive's current holding level, 43,124 BTC as of Oct. 30, is materially large in absolute terms but increasingly fine-grained in competitive ranking. BitcoinTreasuries data shows Strive in fourth place, trailing Twenty One Capital by just 390 BTC. Surpassing the second-place holder is also a question of additional accumulation rather than a long-term redesign of its strategy: Metaplanet's reported 44,000 BTC holding means Strive would need another 877 BTC to move into second, assuming other companies' treasuries remain unchanged.

That dynamic matters for investors because it frames corporate Bitcoin as a measurable balance-sheet decision-one that can rapidly change relative positioning when firms scale purchases steadily. The treasury race also tends to influence market expectations for future buy announcements and financing capacity, even when the market has already“priced in” the general trend of increased corporate BTC exposure.

Earnings show Bitcoin-driven profitability, but the exact future use of funds isn't set

Strive's third-quarter performance highlighted how much of its earnings profile is tied to Bitcoin holdings. The company reported $509 million in third-quarter net income, driven largely by $533.7 million in unrealized Bitcoin gains, according to the earnings materials referenced in the report.

While unrealized gains do not automatically translate into cash realized from trading, they can still be important for equity holders because they affect reported profitability and, in some jurisdictions, the optics of balance-sheet strength. At the same time, the use of proceeds from recent fundraising remains an open question.

Earlier in the year's ongoing funding cycle, Strive raised approximately $609 million in net proceeds through an October offering of its SATS perpetual preferred stock, which carries a 15% annual dividend rate. The company has not specified how much of those proceeds it intends to allocate toward additional Bitcoin purchases.

That lack of clarity is worth watching. A treasury-focused firm can use new capital in multiple ways-more BTC acquisition, alternative investments, or corporate expansion-so the absence of explicit allocation guidance means markets may continue to look for indirect confirmation through subsequent purchase announcements or portfolio disclosures.

CEO strategy signals ambition-yet not all of it is guaranteed

Strive's current accumulation pace aligns with its public statements about potential ranking targets. In a September interview, CEO Matt Cole said the company could become the world's second-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder by year-end. However, he also acknowledged that this would not be the base-case scenario, according to the referenced interview.

There is a meaningful tension here between ambition and probability. Strive's position as of Oct. 30 suggests the second-place outcome is plausible, but it depends on continued monthly purchases and-crucially-the pace of competing holders like Metaplanet and Twenty One Capital. With only a relatively small BTC difference separating several firms, even moderate changes in purchase tempo by any participant can reshape the final rankings.

For traders and long-term shareholders, this increases the importance of monitoring how Strive executes in the remaining months of the year, rather than assuming the target ranking is automatically on track.

Broader expansion plans extend beyond Bitcoin-without concrete timelines

Strive's earnings report also points to a wider strategy that moves beyond simply accumulating BTC. The company said it is evaluating opportunities in areas including banking, brokerage, decentralized finance, reinsurance, and tokenization, using its balance sheet as leverage.

However, Strive did not disclose specific plans or timelines for those initiatives. The company also did not respond to a request for further details before publication, according to the reporting accompanying the earnings discussion.

This matters because treasury building and product expansion can reinforce each other-or remain separate tracks. If Strive develops regulated or semi-regulated financial services, its Bitcoin exposure could become part of a broader business proposition. But without details, investors are left to assess the potential direction based on general sector trends rather than on a documented roadmap.

In the near term, the market impact is therefore likely to remain tied to two things: continued Bitcoin acquisition cadence and any subsequent disclosure that clarifies how Strive intends to deploy capital raised through its preferred stock offering.

Strive's next updates should focus on whether the company translates its fundraising into additional Bitcoin purchases and whether it provides any operational detail on its banking, DeFi, or tokenization evaluations. Until then, the most concrete signal remains its monthly BTC activity-especially as the ranking gap stays small enough that future buys (and competitors' buys) could determine who finishes closest to the top of the corporate treasury ladder.

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