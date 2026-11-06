Budget 2026: The National Family And Survivors Circle Calls For Dedicated, Sustained Investment To Strengthen The Health And Safety Of Indigenous Women, Girls, And 2SLGBTQQIA+ People.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winnipeg, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Family and Survivors Circle (NFSC Inc.) acknowledges government support for community-led safety initiatives which can help prevent harm and address local safety concerns affecting First Nations and Inuit communities, including $140 million over four years, starting in 2027-28, but underscores the importance of dedicated funding which directly supports the organizations representing Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Budget 2026 proposes $6 million over three years to strengthen the Office of the Federal Ombudsman for Victims of Crime, including systemic-issue reviews, a valuable accountability mechanism for families and survivors, but it does not replace the distinct and essential accountability mechanisms called for in Calls for Justice 1.7 and 1.10: an independent National Indigenous and Human Rights Ombudsperson and Tribunal, and an independent mechanism to report annually to Parliament on implementation of the Calls for Justice.

“The NFSC acknowledges the government's investments in these important safety initiatives.” said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, President of NFSC Inc.,““Ending the ongoing genocide of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people demands the political will of government to fully implement the Calls for Justice, backed by sustained funding and meaningful accountability. Every budget decision carries consequences for whose lives are protected and whose safety remains at risk. This government must demonstrate, through its decisions and actions, that our lives, our rights and our futures are a national priority.”

Where Budget 2026 falls short-as this government and previous governments often have-is addressing these issues through the direct support and involvement of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations. Our knowledge and unique lived experiences must be prioritized in the implementation of solutions,” Anderson-Pyrz said.

NFSC Inc. welcomes the proposed funding to renew the Red Dress Alert pilot. The pilot would receive only a portion of the $3.6 million proposed for 2027–28; which also includes funding for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC), including the MMIWG Secretariat, to coordinate federal efforts.

While the budget identifies economic and employment opportunities for Indigenous communities in major infrastructure projects - including the $451.8 million Partnerships for Indigenous Workforce Readiness Fund - NFSC Inc. calls for explicit measures to consult and meaningfully involve Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in decisions on projects that affect their lands and communities. These measures must address the risks of violence associated with resource extraction and development projects and advance the solutions outlined in Calls for Justice 13.1 to 13.5.

“A 'Building Canada Strong' agenda can't progress without ensuring Indigenous women are equal partners, and that communities that are the backbone for this nation-building infrastructure are safe and secure. Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people have a human right to safety, security and well-being that must be upheld in order for projects to advance without creating further harm,” said Anderson-Pyrz.

NFSC Inc. will review the full details of the 2026 federal budget and continue to press for meaningful investment in Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ led organizations along with immediate, measurable action with the Government of Canada, provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners.

We recognize that this subject matter may be distressing for some. For immediate support, please contact the national, independent toll-free, 24/7 support line at 1-844-413-6649 to speak with a counsellor in English, French, Cree, Anishnaabemowin (Ojibway), or Inuktitut.

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