Image Salon Studios Marks 15 Years Of Growth And A Diverse Beauty Community

Image Salon Studios at Houston - logo

Founded in Sugar Land in 2011, the locally owned company now offers more than 100 private suites across three Houston-area locations.

- Marion, manager of Image Salon Studios' Sugar Land locationSUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Image Salon Studios is celebrating its 15th anniversary, marking its growth from a single Sugar Land location to three properties with more than 100 private salon suites. The milestone recognizes a diverse community of independent beauty professionals building businesses across Sugar Land and Houston.The anniversary recognizes the professionals behind those studio doors, including hairstylists, barbers, estheticians, nail technicians and other beauty and wellness specialists. Each operates a business with its own identity, serving clients across the area's diverse communities.“We love being part of a diverse community in Houston and Sugar Land. Our beauty professionals bring different cultural backgrounds and specialties, each with a vision for their business. For us, the reward is seeing someone put their name on a studio door and build relationships with clients who trust their work. That is what we are celebrating after 15 years,” said Marion, manager of Image Salon Studios' Sugar Land location.With a private suite, professionals set their own prices and appointments, choose the products they use and create an environment that reflects their brand. They manage their client relationships while working alongside other independent professionals, combining business ownership with the connection of a shared studio community.Image Salon Studios supports that independence with private, lockable studios, utilities and high-speed Wi-Fi, along with 24-hour access and on-site management support.Specialties include natural hair care, makeup, lash and brow services, massage therapy and skin care. That range gives clients a choice of independent specialists while professionals build businesses around their expertise.Image Salon Studios operates at:Sugar Land: 15315 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478Sugar Land II: 15421 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478Houston Royal Oaks: 11693 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077Beauty professionals opening or relocating their businesses can schedule a tour to explore available studios. Clients can also visit the company's online directory to find a beauty or wellness professional by location and service.About Image Salon StudiosImage Salon Studios is a locally owned and operated salon suite company founded in Sugar Land in 2011. With three locations and more than 100 private suites, it provides professional workspaces and support for independent beauty and wellness businesses in Sugar Land and Houston.Contact: Image Salon Studios | 281-771-0646href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">imagesalonstudios

Image Salon Studios

+1 281-207-0779

John Hayes

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Image Salon Studios Marks 15 Years of Growth and a Diverse Beauty Community News Provided By Catdi Printing November 06, 2026, 20:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.