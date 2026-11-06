Business Owner Launches Independent Platform Alternative, Now Expands Access To Other Entrepreneurs

Jesse Le'Suer - Founder & Ceo

BookDirect Launch brings the direct booking system Jesse Le'Suer built for his own rental portfolio to short-term rental operators who want a channel they own.

- Jesse Le'SuerFORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BookDirect Launch has announced its direct booking website service for short-term rental operators. The service was not designed in theory: Le'Suer built it first for his own properties, and six short-term rentals he owns and operates in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania run on the system today.The problem the service answers is one every host knows. On the listing platforms, the platform owns the guest. A traveler who stayed at your property, loved it, and wants to return still books through the platform, and the host pays for that guest again, in a market where platform service fees run as high as 15.5%. A direct booking channel reverses that: the property's own website, on the operator's own domain, where a returning guest books with the owner directly.BookDirect Launch began with that portfolio. Le'Suer's properties are listed on Airbnb and other platforms, and he built his own direct channel to develop bookings beyond them. The service offered to other operators includes website development and booking integration, with calendar coordination and guest screening built in. He is direct about the work involved: a website going live and a website generating bookings are two separate stages, and the second takes ongoing effort after launch.Service availability and arrangements depend on property eligibility and contractual requirements. The announcement does not constitute a guarantee of booking volume, traffic, or savings.About BookDirect LaunchBookDirect Launch provides booking website development and related services for short-term rental operators seeking to establish direct booking channels. The service was developed on Le'Suer's own rental portfolio, which he owns and operates, and is offered to other operators from that working model. Further information is available at .

esse Le'Suer

BookDirect Launch

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Business Owner Launches Independent Platform Alternative, Now Expands Access to Other Entrepreneurs News Provided By Mehdaoui Enterprise November 06, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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