Satellos Bioscience Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:16 AM EST - Satellos Bioscience Inc.: Announced that, following feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it has selected change in vastus lateralis fat fraction measured by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) as the primary efficacy endpoint in the BASECAMP Phase 2 clinical study in boys ages 7, 8 or 9 with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos Bioscience Inc. shares T are trading up $0.49 at $9.51.
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