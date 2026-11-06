Mccoy Global Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:29 AM EST - McCoy Global Inc.: Today announced its operational and financial results for the three months ended September30, 2026. Reported revenue of $13.4 million for the quarter, a decrease of 10% from the comparative period. The company reported net loss of $1.0 million compared with net earnings of $0.6 million in the comparative period in 2025. McCoy Global Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $2.40.
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