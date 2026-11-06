Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:55 AM EST - Bunker Hill Mining Corp.: And Silver47 Exploration Corp. announced the completion of their previously announced merger, pursuant to which Bunker Hill acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Silver47 by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Bunker Hill Mining Corp. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $2.65.
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