Wildbrain Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:31 PM EST - WildBrain Ltd.: Announced today that it has taken up and will purchase for cancellation 13,793,103 of its common shares at a purchase price of C$1.45 per Common Share under the Company's substantial issuer bid, for aggregate consideration of C$19,999,999.35. The Purchase Price was determined under a modified Dutch auction process in a range of C$1.30 to C$1.45 per Common Share. WildBrain Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $1.44.
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