Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:33 PM EST - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.: Today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Brookfield Infrastructure reported net income of $69 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to net income of $440 million in the prior year. Current quarter results benefited from strong operational performance and gains from asset sales. The year-over-year decrease is largely attributable to higher gains recognized on asset sales in the prior-year period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. shares are trading up $2.30 at $55.32.
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