Cineplex, First Canadian Graphite, NFI At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Cineplex Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.92. Cineplex hit a total of $440.2 million in the third quarter. This was a $91.3 million, or 26.2%, revenue increase from the same quarter in the previous year.
First Canadian Graphite Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 67 cents. First Canadian Graphite has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a financing to raise $2,000,000 through the issuance of 3,448,276 flow-through common shares at $0.58. The Company will now apply to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval to close.
NFI Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $25.24. NFI announced its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2026. All figures quoted in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Net Earnings: $0.1 million, an increase of $141.0 million from 2025 Q3.
North West Company Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $58.74. No news available today.
Quebecor Inc (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $76.84. Quebecor added 100,700 net new mobile lines in Q3 2026, the best quarterly growth in company history, surpassing the previous record. It also reported Consolidated EBITDA increased 13% to $707 million, with Telecom segment adjusted EBITDA reaching a record $648 million, up 7.5% year over year.
First Canadian Graphite Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 67 cents. First Canadian Graphite has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a financing to raise $2,000,000 through the issuance of 3,448,276 flow-through common shares at $0.58. The Company will now apply to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval to close.
NFI Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $25.24. NFI announced its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2026. All figures quoted in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Net Earnings: $0.1 million, an increase of $141.0 million from 2025 Q3.
North West Company Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $58.74. No news available today.
Quebecor Inc (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $76.84. Quebecor added 100,700 net new mobile lines in Q3 2026, the best quarterly growth in company history, surpassing the previous record. It also reported Consolidated EBITDA increased 13% to $707 million, with Telecom segment adjusted EBITDA reaching a record $648 million, up 7.5% year over year.
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