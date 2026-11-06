Musica Lorence

PhD Candidate in Global Political Economics and Gender, King's College London

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I am currently a PhD Candidate at King's College London (KCL) whose work focuses on global political economics and gender. My thesis research is focused on women's voting behaviours and how social media, AI and algorithms influence this in the US.

I hold a masters in Global Management from the London School of Economics and Political Sciences and a degree in Business from the University of London. Additionally, for over 25 years I was a global retail executive, working in an array of countries such as France, Italy, Ireland and Canada.

I am also co-researcher on the KCL Ethos Programme and currently work as a research assistant on the King's College Business School's Maternity Leave Capital research study. I am course seminar lead for the KCL Social Medicines and Inequalities module as well as the KCL History of the Global Economy module.

I am a member of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership and a member of the Political Studies Association.

–present PhD student, King's College London

Kings College London, PhD student

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