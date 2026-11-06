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Freddie Daley

Freddie Daley


Date: 2026-11-06 03:09:23

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Associate, Centre for Global Political Economy, University of Sussex
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Freddie Daley is a Research Associate at the Centre for Global Political Economy University of Sussex and research and communications lead on the SUS-POL project. He is co-author of the book Changing Our Ways: Behaviour Change and the Climate Crisis and articles in the journals Earth Systems Governance, Global Sustainability and Energy Research and Social Science.

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  • –present Research Associate, Centre for Global Political Economy, University of Sussex

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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