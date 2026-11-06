Yemen Market Strikes Leave Over 30 Casualties

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

More than 30 civilians were killed or wounded in three airstrikes on a livestock market in southwestern Yemen on Friday, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported, attributing the attack to Saudi warplanes.

The strikes hit the Al-Hadhara market in the Al-Wazi'iyah district of Taiz Governorate while it was crowded with shoppers and livestock traders. Saba cited a local source for the preliminary toll, which gave no separate figures for those killed and wounded.

Two days ago, seven people died after an airstrike by Saudi military aircraft hit a home in the same region.

Among the victims were two children, alongside six other minors who sustained injuries from the military attack.

Earlier reports said that the Houthi group recently targeted the Abha International Airport and Khamis Mushait Air Base in Saudi Arabia.