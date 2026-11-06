Bus Accident In France Leaves Two Dead

At least two people died after a school bus crashed in France's eastern prefecture of Ain on Friday, while 16 others were injured, according to the prefecture's authorities.

The prefecture revealed that the bus was carrying 43 people, including 15 minors, two of which died. Meanwhile, four adults are currently in critical conditions, according to French media outlet BFMTV.

"A tragic accident this morning in Lent, in the Ain department. Two children lost their lives and several people were injured in a bus crash. Thoughts to their families and loved ones, as well as to all those affected by this tragedy. Thank you to the firefighters, medical teams, and law enforcement mobilized on site to provide aid to the victims," French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in a post on X.