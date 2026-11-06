Russia Faces Shortage Of Air Defense Systems To Protect Military Airfields Ukrainian Navy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said this on television.

Commenting on November 5 strikes against drone launch sites near the Hvardiiske airfield in Crimea, as well as several Pantsir air defense systems, he said the attacks pointed to a gradual depletion of Russia's air defense capabilities. As a result, Russian airspace is becoming increasingly less protected, while the Russians maintain reliable air defense coverage mainly around the residences of their dictator.

"Information of this kind periodically surfaces in the Russian information space – some facilities, even military airfields, have no air defense cover at all on the territory of the so-called Russian Federation. In some places they have one Pantsir system, in others two. Of course, this is nothing like Valdai, where there are dozens of them. So there is a shortage," the spokesperson said.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike drone launch site in Donetsk and Russian Rubicon unit base in Zaporizhzhia region

He also suggested that the shortage would only grow. In particular, every destroyed Pantsir system leaves another gap in the enemy's air defenses.

"Every such gap means that once the air defense system is destroyed, the next target will be whatever it was protecting," Pletenchuk explained.

He said efforts to destroy Russian air defense systems would continue, as they are important for carrying out other combat missions.