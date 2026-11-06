Lack Of Political Will In US Behind Delays In Patriot Missile Supplies To Ukraine Finnish Defense Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said this in an interview with Euronews, Ukrinform reports.

Hakkanen blamed a lack of political willingness in Washington for delays in delivering U.S.-made Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine, despite European allies having already paid for them.

He added that politics was standing in the way of the powerful systems being delivered to the Ukrainian army.

"Winter is coming and Russia is preparing huge attacks on Ukraine's civil infrastructure, energy infrastructure," he said.

Zelensky tells Pistorius Ukraine faces chronic shortage of Patriot interceptors

Hakkanen stressed that the time had come for Ukraine to have all the air defense capabilities it needed.

"We have the funding, now we need the stocks to be delivered to Ukraine. But we need the political willingness also from the U.S. side to start the deliveries," he said.

Earlier reports said that the U.S. Department of State had approved the possible sale to Ukraine of 500 PAC-3 MSE missiles for Patriot air defense systems, worth a total of $2.1 billion.