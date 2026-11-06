Budanov To Lead Ukrainian Delegation At Talks In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Budanov said this in an interview with CBS News, Ukrinform reports.

He said he did not expect a breakthrough at the talks but considered it progress that the parties would meet face-to-face for the first time in several months.

Zelensky, Costa discuss preparations for Abu Dhabi meeting, Ukraine's EU integration

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said the United States would mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine