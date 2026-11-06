Budanov To Lead Ukrainian Delegation At Talks In Abu Dhabi
He said he did not expect a breakthrough at the talks but considered it progress that the parties would meet face-to-face for the first time in several months.Read also: Zelensky, Costa discuss preparations for Abu Dhabi meeting, Ukraine's EU integration
As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said the United States would mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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