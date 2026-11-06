Russian Drone Attack Damages Warehouse Complex, House In Kyiv Region, Injures Man

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Region Governor Tymur Tkachenko announced this on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, a 22-year-old man was injured in the enemy attack in the Kyiv region. He sustained injuries to his face and nose. The victim was taken to hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care," Tkachenko said.

According to the regional governor, the premises of a warehouse complex were also damaged in the attack in the Brovary district.

Russian forces attack energy facilities in Kirovohrad region

In the Bucha district, the roof of a private house was damaged. A fire broke out but was quickly contained.

Emergency services are working at the sites.

On November 3, a Russian drone struck a private house in the village of Khotiv, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, killing a 14-year-old child.

Illustrative photo