Russian Drone Attack Damages Warehouse Complex, House In Kyiv Region, Injures Man
"Unfortunately, a 22-year-old man was injured in the enemy attack in the Kyiv region. He sustained injuries to his face and nose. The victim was taken to hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care," Tkachenko said.
According to the regional governor, the premises of a warehouse complex were also damaged in the attack in the Brovary district.Read also: Russian forces attack energy facilities in Kirovohrad region
In the Bucha district, the roof of a private house was damaged. A fire broke out but was quickly contained.
Emergency services are working at the sites.
On November 3, a Russian drone struck a private house in the village of Khotiv, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, killing a 14-year-old child.
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