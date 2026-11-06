Mala Tokmachka Remains Under Ukrainian Control Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Anastasiia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the South Group of Forces, told this to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Claims of 'taking' Mala Tokmachka have become a regular practice, although the settlement remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," she said.

Shevchenko also recalled that in October, the enemy had failed to accomplish its objectives of capturing Orikhiv and other settlements. The beginning of November shows that this trend continues: the enemy has made no operational gains.

"At the same time, the Russian command systematically resorts to manipulation and fabricated reports of alleged successful advances and captures of settlements," she said.

Russian forces may be planning new landing attempts in Kherson's Korabel district – South Group of Forces

She added that units of the South Group of Forces continue to effectively destroy the enemy on land, in the air and at sea, thwarting its plans.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces regularly claim to have captured settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region and stage simulated advances, including through demonstrative flag-planting operations.