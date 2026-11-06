Budanov To Join Ukrainian Delegation In Abu Dhabi But Not Lead It Presidential Adviser

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Asked by journalists about changes to the composition of the negotiating group and its leadership, Lytvyn said that there had been a slip of the tongue, although he described it as "not critical."

"Everyone in the group is preparing in one way or another. There were many preparatory discussions about this today," he said.

Lytvyn added that Budanov would join the delegation but would not lead it.

Lack of political will in US behind delays in Patriot missile supplies to Ukraine – Finnish defense minister

As Ukrinform reported, a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.

Earlier, CBS News reported that Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov had said in an interview that he would lead the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi.