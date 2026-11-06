Russian Drone Attacks Repair Crew In Frontline Region,Killing Energy Worker

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

"A Russian drone attacked a repair crew from DTEK in a frontline region. As a result of the strike, 50-year-old Mykola Bohatyrov was killed," the statement said.

DTEK noted that his colleagues would remember him as someone who was always there whenever help was needed.

Five houses damaged, woman injured by falling drone debris in Cherkasy region

The company also expressed its condolences to the energy worker's family and loved ones.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of November 6, Russian forces struck several energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which had previously been targeted in attacks.