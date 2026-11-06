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Russian Forces Strike Sumy With Glide Bombs, Three Injured

Russian Forces Strike Sumy With Glide Bombs, Three Injured


Date: 2026-11-06 03:08:21

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Facebook.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy directed six guided aerial bombs at the territory of the Sumy urban community. Hits were recorded at four locations. Residential areas and civilian infrastructure facilities came under attack," Hryhorov said.

According to him, "three people have been reported injured. One woman sustained serious injuries."

Relevant emergency services are working at the sites. Authorities are inspecting the damaged areas and dealing with the aftermath of the strikes.

Read also: Russian drone attacks repair crew in frontline region,killing energy worker

The extent of the destruction and other consequences of the attack are still being уточified, the regional administration head added.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces previously struck a residential building with a drone in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy, injuring a man and a woman.

Illustrative photo: Pixabay

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