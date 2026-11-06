Zelensky: Ukraine Determines Its Next Responses To Russian Attacks On Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A report on our deep strikes. I am grateful to every unit for their precision, and to all our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine for the consistency of Ukraine's long-range sanctions. The operation against Russia's oil refining industry continues – in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities," he wrote.

Zelensky noted that power plants, energy grids, heating infrastructure, water supply facilities, and civilian logistics across Ukraine remain under constant attack by Shahed drones and missiles.

According to him, Russia is not changing the nature of its aggressive actions, has rejected the de-escalation measures discussed by Ukraine's partners, and is preparing to continue its attacks.

"We have determined our next responses," he stressed.

The President also noted that the experience of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky demonstrates that if Putin makes the decision to stop the war, a period of silence can follow.

"Ukraine does not need to be convinced that peace is needed as soon as possible. It is Russia that needs to decide that the time for war has run out. Our long-range sanctions, our mid-range strikes, as well as all the pressure our partners are putting on Russia over this war – these are what create an incentive for real negotiations," he wrote.

Zelensky: Kyiv facing most severe electricity and water supply disruptions following Russian attacks

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine has identified key areas for further long-range strikes against Russia and plans to expand the units responsible for carrying them out.

Photo: Zelenskiy / Official, Telegram