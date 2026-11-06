Kyiv Faces Worsening Electricity And Water Supply Situation Due To Damage To Energy Facility In Zhytomyr Klitschko
"Due to damage to an energy facility in Zhytomyr, the electricity supply situation in the capital has also deteriorated. Water pressure in Kyiv's water supply system has also decreased," he wrote.
According to the mayor, Kyivvodokanal is switching to generator power at pumping stations where this is possible.Read also: Russian drone attack damages warehouse complex, house in Kyiv region, injures man
As previously reported, according to media reports, a powerful explosion was heard in Zhytomyr at around 19:30, after which electricity went out across the entire city.
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