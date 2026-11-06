Russian Forces Attack Energy Infrastructure Facility In Zhytomyr Community
"The enemy attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr community. Repair crews are working at the site, assessing the extent of the damage to the equipment and determining the measures needed to restore electricity supply," the statement said.
According to Bunechko, more detailed information about the time required to complete the repairs will be available later, following an expert assessment.Read also: Kyiv faces worsening electricity and water supply situation due to damage to energy facility in Zhytomyr – Klitschko
As previously reported, as of 10:50 on Friday, emergency power outages of up to five scheduled outage groups were being implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS)
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