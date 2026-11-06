Acting Senate President Pays Condolences To Family Of Fallen Police Corporal Al-Salaytah

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Umm ar-Rasas, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- Acting President of the Senate Abdullah Ensour, accompanied by Second Deputy Senate President Hani Mulki, Assistant Senate President Zuhair Abu Faris, and Senate Secretary-General Abdul Rahim Al-Waked, on Friday visited the condolence house of Police Corporal Jawad Al-Salaytah in Mushairfeh Al-Salaytah village, in the Um Al-Rasas district.

Ensour offered his condolences to the martyr's family and tribe, as well as to all Jordanians, over the death of Corporal Al-Salaytah.

"We are here today to offer our condolences over Jawad's martyrdom. His soul has ascended to the highest heavens, and he sacrificed his life for his homeland after the hand of treachery and terrorism struck him while he was performing his national duty," Ensour said.

He added that the terrorist act seeks to harm Jordan, undermine its security and stability, and drag the Kingdom into the violence, destruction and chaos witnessed in neighbouring countries.

Ensour stressed that Jordan is a blessed land that will not bow to such challenges and will remain a model of security and stability.

He praised the Al-Salaytah tribe and the sacrifices its members have made throughout the country's history, as well as their contributions to Jordan's progress and the preservation of its security and stability.

Ensour said the same terrorist hand that targeted the church in Hamoud had also targeted Corporal Al-Salaytah, stressing that terrorism makes no distinction between Jordanians and that Jordanians remain united in confronting extremist terrorist ideology.

For their part, the martyr's family expressed their pride in the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the security agencies, affirming that Corporal Jawad had sacrificed his life for his homeland and to safeguard its security and stability.

//Petra// MF