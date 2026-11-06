Lower House To Review Anti-Terrorism Laws, Address Legislative Gaps - House Speaker

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tarawneh: Jordan to Review Anti-Terrorism Laws, Strengthen Measures Against Extremism.

Tarawneh: National Unity, Loyalty to Hashemite Leadership Safeguard Jordan's Stability Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- Lower House Speaker Ibrahim Tarawneh said the Lower House will work in coordination with the government to review legislation addressing terrorism and extremism, identify potential legal loopholes and shortcomings, and take steps to address them.

Speaking during an interview with the Jordanian television programme Sixty Minutes on Friday, Tarawneh stressed that Parliament would exercise its legislative and oversight responsibilities to strengthen national security and stability.

He said Jordan had once again faced an attempt to undermine its security, stability and national unity, adding that those seeking to destabilise the Kingdom, weaken its social fabric and undermine the unity of Jordanians were the beneficiaries of such acts.

Tarawneh cautioned against drawing conclusions before the investigations are completed and the circumstances surrounding the incident are fully established.

He expressed confidence in the professionalism and capabilities of the country's security agencies.

He also paid tribute to members of the security services and armed forces, praising their sacrifices in protecting the country and its citizens. He called for public support for security personnel and urged against online posts and rhetoric inciting hostility towards them.

Addressing the challenge of extremism, Tarawneh said combating terrorism requires more than security measures, stressing the need for coordinated efforts by state institutions and society, alongside greater public awareness of the dangers of extremist ideologies, particularly their spread through social media platforms.

He emphasised the role of communities in rejecting extremist ideas and avoiding any form of advocacy or mediation on behalf of individuals involved in terrorism-related cases, warning that tolerance of such practices could create an environment conducive to extremism.

Tarawneh added that religious teachings and humanitarian values are founded on compassion, tolerance and respect for human life, stressing that religion must never be used to justify killing, violence or terrorism.

He also announced plans to launch an initiative aimed at countering extremist ideology and its manifestations, raising public awareness and strengthening society's resilience against ideas that threaten national security and stability.

The Speaker said the Lower House would seek the assistance of legal experts and specialists to examine relevant legislation, identify loopholes that could be exploited by extremists and propose measures to strengthen the country's preventive and counterterrorism framework.

//Petra// MF