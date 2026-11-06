New Monthly Tracker Reports Status Of Major U.S. Product Liability Lawsuits For October 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) A free monthly update tracks Roundup, hair relaxer, airbag and pressure cooker litigation with court-reported case counts and upcoming dates, plus firms active in those dockets.

Alexandria, VA - November 6, 2026 - productliabilitylawsuitupdate has launched a monthly tracker for major U.S. product liability lawsuits. The October 2026 edition reports where key dockets stand, using court-reported case counts, publicly noted next dates, and settlement or trial developments that appeared in the record during the prior month.

Covered matters include Roundup litigation, with pending case counts and recent trial and settlement developments; the hair relaxer MDL, including pending cases and a scheduled first bellwether trial date; airbag cases involving ARC, Takata, and ZF-TRW components; and pressure cooker claims tied to alleged lid and seal failures. For each docket, the tracker tries to answer the same questions: how many cases remain pending, what the next court milestone is, and whether any global settlement framework has been announced or closed.

The site says it re-checks each lawsuit about every 30 days and revises counts when clerks or case-management orders publish new tallies. Where numbers conflict across sources, the update prefers the figure closest to an official court report and notes the date of that report. Readers are reminded that pending counts can rise or fall quickly after waves of new filings, remands, or dismissals.

The update also lists firms active in these dockets, including Beasley Allen, Morgan & Morgan, Motley Rice, Johnson // Becker, and Lieff Cabraser. Firm names appear as a directory of participants, not as ranked recommendations. The page states that prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome and that docket status can change between updates.

In addition to case counts, the October edition briefly explains how bellwether selection, discovery cutoffs, and settlement inventory reviews affect people waiting on a claim. It distinguishes federal MDL activity from state-court coordinated proceedings when both are active for the same product. The publisher frames the tracker as a status bulletin for consumers and journalists following these cases, not as legal advice for any individual's claim.

About Docket Pulse Media LLC:

Docket Pulse Media LLC publishes periodic status trackers on major U.S. mass-tort and product liability dockets. productliabilitylawsuitupdate is its product-liability bulletin. The company reports from public court records and does not provide legal advice or create an attorney-client relationship.

The October edition adds a short explainer on how to read a case-management order, including what a census means, why some plaintiffs are placed in inactive docks, and how remand back to a home district can restart a local trial calendar. It also notes when a product has parallel state-court coordination that is not fully reflected in the federal pending count.

Readers who want to follow a specific firm's activity are pointed to the docket's counsel lists rather than marketing pages. The publisher says future monthly editions will flag when a settlement enrollment window opens or closes, when a bellwether verdict is entered, and when a court revises leadership appointments that change which firms speak for the inventory.