MENAFN - GetNews) A free 2026 resource compares eight plaintiffs' firms on hernia mesh, spinal cord stimulator, Philips CPAP, Bard PowerPort, IVC filter and Nexplanon cases using public court records.

Bethesda, MD - November 6, 2026 - medical-device-lawsuit has published a comparison of eight U.S. plaintiffs' firms that take medical device injury cases. The resource is built from the public record and each firm's published materials, with the goal of helping patients and families see which firms focus on which devices before they request a free case review.

Devices covered include hernia mesh, spinal cord stimulators, Philips CPAP machines, Bard PowerPort, IVC filters, and Nexplanon. The site charts which firm takes which device type, notes court-appointed MDL roles where available, and summarizes reported verdicts and pending case counts such as those associated with the Bard hernia mesh MDL. Where a firm lists multiple device categories, the comparison highlights whether the firm describes in-house medical review, nurse consultants, or partner relationships used to screen records.

Firms profiled include Levin Papantonio Rafferty, The Lanier Law Firm, Seeger Weiss, Motley Rice, Wisner Baum, TorHoerman Law, and Morgan & Morgan, among others. The order is an editorial view of fit by device focus and published docket activity; it is not a skill rating and does not imply that any firm will accept a particular case. The site includes questions to ask before signing a retainer, what medical records to gather for a case review, and how contingency fees are typically described in device litigation.

The guide also explains why device cases often turn on implant date, revision surgery, and whether the product was cleared through the FDA's 510(k) pathway or a more rigorous premarket approval process. Readers are reminded that statutes of limitation can run from discovery of injury rather than the implant date alone, and that prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Content is framed for people researching options, not as medical or legal advice for a specific diagnosis.

About Device Injury Desk LLC:

Device Injury Desk LLC publishes independent comparisons of law firms that handle medical device injury claims. medical-device-lawsuit is its flagship firm-comparison site. The company does not provide medical or legal advice, does not practice law, and does not create an attorney-client relationship by publishing firm comparisons or device overviews.

A practical checklist helps patients prepare for an intake call: implant and revision dates, device brand and model if known, treating-physician names, and a short timeline of symptoms. The comparison explains that some firms concentrate on a single device family while others screen across several MDLs, which can matter when a patient has more than one implanted product.

The site also summarizes how contingency fees and case costs are commonly described in device matters, including the difference between gross and net recovery language, without quoting any firm's private fee schedule. Readers are told to read any retainer carefully and to ask who advances expert costs. Content was reviewed against publicly available firm pages and court leadership orders near the November 4, 2026 editorial date.