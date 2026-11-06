New Monthly Tracker Covers 37,077 Pending Cases Across Six U.S. Medical Device Mdls

MENAFN - GetNews) The first monthly edition of medicaldevicelawsuitupdate reports case counts, verdicts and trial dates for major federal device lawsuits checked against court and SEC records.

Rockville, MD - November 6, 2026 - medicaldevicelawsuitupdate has published its first monthly edition tracking major U.S. medical device lawsuits. As of the October 2026 report, six device MDLs together accounted for 37,077 pending federal cases, according to the site's court- and SEC-sourced tally.

Covered dockets include Bard and Covidien hernia mesh, Philips CPAP settlement activity, the Bard PowerPort bellwether schedule, Cook and Bard IVC filters, newer Abbott and Nevro spinal cord stimulator MDLs, and Nexplanon label developments. For each docket the tracker lists pending counts when available, recent verdicts or settlements that appeared in public records, and the next known trial or case-management date. The site notes when a figure comes from a judicial panel report, a case-management order, or a company disclosure in an SEC filing.

The tracker lists firms active in these matters, including Lanier, Levin Papantonio, Seeger Weiss, Wisner Baum, and Motley Rice. Firm names are directory entries reflecting docket participation, not ranked endorsements. The site cautions that dockets move quickly, that pending counts can change between monthly editions, and that prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome for any patient.

Content was framed as a status report for people following these cases, journalists covering mass-tort calendars, and patients who want a single place to see how several device MDLs compare in scale. The October edition also briefly explains how settlement programs, census orders, and bellwether pools can change a claimant's timeline even when a case remains pending. The publisher says each edition will be dated so readers can tell when counts were last checked.

About Device Docket Watch LLC:

Device Docket Watch LLC publishes monthly status updates on major U.S. medical device multidistrict litigations using court and public-company records. medicaldevicelawsuitupdate is its monthly bulletin. The company does not provide legal or medical advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

The first edition also compares the relative size of the six MDLs so readers can see which inventories are driving the combined 37,077 figure and which are smaller but newer. Where settlement frameworks exist, the tracker notes whether enrollment is open, paused, or described only in general terms in public filings, without advising anyone to join or opt out.

A methodology note explains that counts can lag clerk updates by days or weeks and that SEC disclosures may round or categorize cases differently from court tallies. The publisher invites readers to treat the monthly number as a snapshot, not a live feed, and to verify any deadline that affects an individual claim with counsel. Future editions are planned on a roughly 30-day cycle unless a major court order warrants an earlier revision.