Women's Retreat In Portugal Opens Applications For June 2027 In The Algarve, Built Around Rest Rather Than Self-Improvement

MENAFN - GetNews)"Brit Karel, founder of Where We Become."Where We Become's seven-day women's retreat, Still You, brings 15 women to a vineyard estate in the Algarve from June 16 to 22, 2027.

Silves, Portugal - November 6, 2026 - Where We Become has opened applications for Still You, a seven-day, six-night women's retreat in Portugal's Algarve, running June 16 to 22, 2027. The group is limited to 15 women and will stay at Morgado do Quintão, a vineyard estate.

The retreat is designed for women who have spent years caring for people, leading, building or figuring out what comes next. Its central idea is "not another thing to work on." Rather than asking guests to arrive with a problem to solve, the week makes room for rest, shared meals, conversation and time in Portugal. Guests are typically 30 and over, and most often 40 and over. Women are welcome to come on their own, and those in shared rooms are matched based on who they are and what they are interested in.

"For years, I was the woman listening to the podcasts, reading the leadership books, building businesses, raising a family and constantly asking what I could do better," said Brit Karel, founder of Where We Become. "Somewhere along the way, even personal growth started feeling like another job. I don't want to create another retreat where you leave with a long list of things to change about yourself. I want to create a place where you can put the list down."

The week includes shared meals of Portuguese and Algarve cuisine, a hands-on cooking experience, a coastal boat trip to sea caves and swimming coves, and a beach day and picnic at Praia dos Caneiros. Guests can also choose yoga, a guided listening walk among the vines and olive trees, private journaling, a reflection circle with no required sharing, and practitioner-led Reiki, sound bath and energy-healing sessions offered for relaxation and reflection. All wellness sessions and movement are optional, and no yoga or retreat experience is required.

Guests will also visit Silves, explore its old town and spend time at the centuries-old palace that Where We Become is restoring as a future home for retreats, leadership offsites, creative residencies and gatherings. Retreats at the palace are planned to begin in August 2027. The June group stays at Morgado do Quintão for all six nights.

Rates run from €4,000 to €6,666 per person, depending on the room. Flights, airport transfers, travel insurance and gratuities are not included. Payments are 30% at booking, 35% at 120 days before arrival and 35% at 60 days before arrival. Applications are reviewed personally.

Details and applications:

About Where We Become

Where We Become creates retreats and gatherings across Portugal, including women's retreats and leadership offsites. It is restoring a historic palace in Silves, in the Algarve, as a future home base, with retreats there planned from August 2027. Its work is guided by the belief that growth can come from wholeness, not from the idea that we are never enough.